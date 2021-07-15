Call of Duty Zombies may have some serious tones throughout its story, but almost every single map has some fun secrets to play with along the way. It is tradition for players to hunt down all of these Easter eggs that Treyarch hides throughout their maps. Sometimes they are there merely for the fun of it, but some of these side Easter eggs can be very beneficial to the player, and people will seek them out every chance they get. With that in mind, here is how to do the bunny nightclub Easter egg in Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

The bunny nightclub Easter egg will require you to find the six torn pieces of the stuffed bunny that appears in every Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. These pieces will always be in the same place, and you do not need to turn on the power or anything to see them, so you can grab them as soon as you see them. Just walk up to them and interact, and they will poof away.

While you do not need anything in particular to do this Easter egg, we do recommend getting a Pack-a-Punch upgraded weapon. After you collect these parts, you will be teleported to a place where you need to fight a bunch of zombies, and you will be timed, so get something that can kill zombies fast.

The first bunny piece is an arm that can be found in Room 304 of the hotel on a desk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The head can be found in Alleyway as you make your way to East Berlin Streets for the first time. It is sitting by a stack of tires.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, go across the street and enter Bar. One of the legs is on a booth seat by the Juggernog machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While working to turn on the power, you can find the other arm in Sewer Access in front of a pallet and a wall with graffiti on it (to the left of where the Tempest spawns).

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the West Berlin Streets side of the map, you can take one of the ziplines up to the Department Store and find the torso on a shelf next to a mixer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And the last leg piece can be grabbed after the power is on. You can enter Grocery Store and find the other leg on the end shelf.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These bunny pieces can be grabbed in any order. Once you pick up the last one, you will be teleported to a nightclub where the bunny is a DJ, and a group of zombies is enjoying his tunes. Be ready; once the beat changes, all the zombies will turn and attack you. You need to eliminate all zombies before the song ends, or you will be teleported away. This will go on for three rounds and include regular zombies, a Mangler, a Mimic, a Desciple, and Tormentors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you kill all zombies in time, DJ Bunny will be happy and allow you to come on stage. There are three doors that you can now choose from. Each one will give you a chest to open with various rewards inside. Which one is the best choice will always be random. Pick one and grab your items before you are teleported away.