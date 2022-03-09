How to do Wake-Up and Opponent Taunts in WWE 2K22

Taunts have been a thing in professional wrestling for a very long time. From Hulk Hogan pointing his finger at an opponent, to Stone Cold sticking his middle finger in front of anyone and everyone, there’s a lot of history in that area. In WWE 2K22, users will also be able to taunt their opponents, in the form of Crowd, Wake-Up, and Opponent Taunts. The latter two, by the way, are pretty important for doing certain moves and completing objectives for the 2K Showcase campaign.

So, how can you do these taunts? Let’s take a look.

To do a Wake-Up Taunt in WWE 2K22, users will want to hit Up on the D-Pad for both the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. If you are on PC and use an Xbox or PlayStation controller, the input is exactly the same.

Wake-Up Taunts are helpful in situations in which a certain move needs to be hit on a Standing opponent. The reason is because this taunt will force the other wrestler to get up in a staggered motion. Examples of moves that need to be used on a Standing opponent including Rey Mysterio’s Springboard Attack — a move that needs to be quite frequently throughout the 2K Showcase — and AJ Styles’ Finisher: the Phenomenal Forearm.

For an Opponent Taunt, users will also need to use the D-Pad. Hit Right on the D-Pad to do an Opponent Taunt in WWE 2K22.