Much like in PGA Tour 2K21, players will have the option to either create or download custom courses that can be used in play for PGA Tour 2K23. This is a great way for users to use fresh courses, rather than only just the official PGA courses or 2K Official ones. So, how can you download and use custom courses in PGA Tour 2K23? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

How to download courses in PGA Tour 2K23

Here’s how players can download courses made by fellow PGA Tour 2K23 players. At the home screen, cycle through LT/L1 or RT/R1, until you reach the ‘Casual’ section. Select ‘Local Match’ to begin the process of downloading a course. You won’t have to actually play a round of golf in order to get the course.

Select ‘New Match,’ and then move towards the selected course for the game. This can be found on the right-hand side, below the name and money counter on the top-right corner. Click the course with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation), and you will then be able to find user-created courses.

To find uploaded courses that are getting a lot of attention, click on the ‘Trending’ tab on the bottom of the screen. If you’re looking for a specific one, hit ‘Search’ to find it. Additionally, users can favorite a course by hitting Y/Triangle, followed by ‘Favorite this Course.’

We should note that courses from the Course Designer, as far as offline play is concerned, in the local matches. As of this writing, downloadable courses are not able to be used in MyCareer.