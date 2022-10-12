Much like with PGA Tour 2K21, players in PGA Tour 2K23 are going to need money. There are a number of different reasons, as users will have to make a number of different purchases in order to stay competitive. PGA Tour 2K23 players do have the option to buy money (VC) with real cash, but what if you don’t want to? There are options for those who want to remain “free-to-play,” so let’s go over how to make money in PGA Tour 2K23.

How to make money in PGA Tour 2K23

There are a number of different ways to make money in PGA Tour 2K23. One such way is to completely play rounds in 2K23, without invoking the stroke limit. Traditionally, successfully doing so in a game of golf will typically yield a VC reward and is awarded at the end of the round.

In MyCareer, players can also receive a VC reward should you successfully defeat a rival in PGA Tour 2K23. Each time, users will usually be given a monetary award for doing just that.

Other ways players can get money in PGA Tour 2K23 include gaining XP, and moving up in levels for the Clubhouse Pass.

So, why is money in PGA Tour 2K23 important? Users will need money in order to buy cosmetics, as well as Fittings and Ball Sleeves. The latter two, in particular, are going to be vital for PGA Tour 2K23. That’s because Fittings and Ball Sleeves provide both temporary and permanent boosts to a golfer’s attributes.