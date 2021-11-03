Battlefield 2042 gets 10-hour trial on EA Play and Game Pass

Battlefield 2042’s release date is quickly approaching, but you don’t actually to wait until then to play it. As with many of its big releases, EA is offering players the opportunity to jump in a week early.

EA Play members can enjoy a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 starting November 12. If you’re a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, then you also have an EA Play membership through that service, so you’re all set. Those who grabbed the Battlefield 2042 Gold or Ultimate Edition (up for pre-order now) can jump into the full game on November 12 – no limited trial there, just full early access. And if you’re an EA Play Pro member, then you’re already getting the Ultimate Edition with your subscription.

As for the regular release date, Battlefield 2042 is headed to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on November 19. Cross-play will be supported, but only across the same generation of consoles – PS4 and Xbox One can talk to each other, but not PS4 and Series X/S, for example. This is because the multiplayer headcount on current-gen consoles is 128, versus 64 players on the previous gen. All versions still have the same 10 Specialists to choose from, though.