How to download the Octopath Traveler 2 demo

Octopath Traveler 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Square Enix’s 2018 original, and players will have the chance to meet interesting characters and explore vibrant locations in this RPG epic. Like its predecessor, a free demo lets you transfer your progress to the full game, so you can pick up where you left off and get a chance to try the game early and see if it’s right for you. Naturally, this raises the question, how and where can you download the Octopath Traveler 2 demo? We’ve got all the details for you in this guide.

Octopath Traveler 2 demo download link

The demo for Octopath Traveler 2 can be found on the Nintendo eShop, and it’s only a few simple steps to get the demo downloaded and ready to go. First, you’ll need to head on over to the eShop. The game and demo may be on the featured page of the store, given the excitement surrounding its release. However, if it’s not, all you need to do is head to the search box and type in Octopath Traveler 2, and you should see the game in your search results. Then, select the version that explicitly says demo to avoid pre-ordering and paying for the full game by mistake.

In some cases on the eShop, you may need to select the full game to find the download demo option, so bear that in mind if it doesn’t appear immediately.

Once you have downloaded the demo, you can jump in and enjoy the first chapters of each of the eight playable character stories, with the only exception being Osvald, where you can play the first two chapters of his story. As a bonus, all progress you make in this demo can be transferred over to the full game when it releases, meaning you not only have a chance to try the game before you buy it, but you can also get a head start and pick up right where you left off if you purchase the full game.

Octopath Traveler 2 launches on February 24 and will be available for Nintendo Switch. There will be a standard and collectors edition for players to purchase.