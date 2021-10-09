How to drive a hovercraft in Far Cry 6

One of the hardest vehicles to control in Far Cry 6 is the hovercraft. It’s easy enough when you’re going in a straight line, but as soon as you try to make a turn you discover that the steering and brakes do nothing and you end up gliding into the nearest rock, tree, or bridge. But it is possible to control a hovercraft, even at very high speed. It’s just that the required technique is totally counter-intuitive if you’re used to driving land vehicles with wheels.

The first thing you need to know is that the in-game labelling of the controls is quite misleading. There is no brake on a hovercraft, so the controls shouldn’t be labeled ‘Accelerate’ and ‘Brake’. I should be more like ‘Forward Thrust’ and ‘Reverse Thrust’.

So, unlike on a car, for example, the ‘brake’ isn’t particularly useful when cornering at speed. It’s only real purpose on a hovercraft is to back you away from whatever you’ve just crashed into.

To corner fast in a hovercraft, you actually have to steer on full lock with the accelerator (or forward thrust) on maximum. In a car, this would send you into an out-of-control spin, but in a hovercraft it has the opposite effect, slowing you down and helping bring the vehicle under control. You need to do this quite a long way in advance of the corner, and judging how far in advance takes a bit of practice. But using this technique, you’ll soon be nailing those hovercraft checkpoint races like a boss.