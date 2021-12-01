How to earn Knockout medal in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile features about 100 medals that you can earn across multiplayer, battle royale, and zombies mode. Players must complete different tasks to win various medals that you can further display on your in-game profile to increase its glory.

Along with this, various seasonal challenges include tasks where you need to unlock a particular medal to complete them and earn free rewards. One of these is the Knockout medal, and here’s how you can earn it in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: Knockout Medal

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can earn the Knockout medal in Call of Duty: Mobile by killing a player by melee attack. There are a total of ten melee weapons available in the game that you can use to complete this task. These include Knife, Base Meele, Baseball Bat, Wrench, Nunchuks, Katana, Prizefighters, Sickle, and Machete.

All of the meeles deal an equal amount of damage, so you can use any one of these. However, one thing that you need to keep in mind is that you need to complete this task in multiplayer mode in order to earn the Knockout medal. You can get it as many times as you want by doing the task mentioned above again and again.