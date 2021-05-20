How to earn the Become War medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

The 80s Action Heroes event for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone throws an overwhelming number of challenges at players, and not all of them are clear on how to complete them. One in particular is the challenge titled A War You Won’t Believe, which reads: “In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 Become War Medals while using automatic weapons.” But what is the Become War medal, and how do you earn it? Interestingly enough, that description may be mistaken or misleading, though players have figured out how to get it.

Observant players on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit shared their experiences earning the medal in multiplayer or Zombies. The requirements for earning these medals are as follows:

Multiplayer: Killed 2 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

Zombies: Killed 10 or more enemies rapidly with an automatic weapon without reloading.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, if you look at the Barracks and go to the Medals section, you won’t find any medal named Become War — instead, you will find that description under a medal titled Fully Loaded. We’ve noticed that the graphic for the Fully Loaded medal matches the 80s Action Heroes theme and aesthetic, so it’s safe to assume that either this was a typo, or that Become War is simply a variation of the Fully Loaded medal that requires the use of assault rifles, per the challenge.

Regardless, we’ve earned one Fully Loaded medal as of this writing, and the event tracker counts it as a Become War medal with assault rifles. It’s an odd situation, but just keep getting multi-kills with your assault rifle, and it shouldn’t be long until you rack up these medals.