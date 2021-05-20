How to earn the This is Personal medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

The 80s Action Heroes event for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes with a number of event-specific medals, and not all of them are quite clear on how to earn them. The event challenge called My Hunting Knife reads: “In Multiplayer or Zombies, earn 25 This is Personal Medals while using Melee weapons.” Fortunately, unlike some other challenges in this event, the This is Personal Medal is a bit more straightforward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The multiplayer and Zombies requirements for the This is Personal Medal are as follows:

Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with a Melee weapon.

Zombies: Killed 7 or more enemies rapidly with a Melee weapon.

Any multiplayer melee kill will count towards this challenge, so if you see anyone running around with just a melee weapon, they’re probably trying to earn the medal. You may find it easier to complete this in Zombies — try out the Cranked 2: No Time to Crank limited-time game mode, as the mode is abundant in Zombies to slash through with relative ease. Be sure to aim for swarms of Zombies — the seven kills have to be in quick succession.