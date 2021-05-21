How to earn the Have a Blast! medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

The ’80s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a number of challenges designed to make players feel like an action movie star, and the event-themed Have a Blast! medal centers around a beloved action movie trope. Explosions are frequent in these shoot-em-up blockbusters, and you’ll have to cause many explosive deaths for the How Do You Like Your Ribs? challenge. One could gather from the challenge description that one has to use explosive weapons to earn these medals, but we have the specifics.

The Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Zombies requirements for the Have a Blast medal are as follows:

Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with an explosion.

Zombies: Killed 3 or more enemies rapidly with explosives.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The medal challenge is quite straightforward in multiplayer; this could include grenade kills, proximity mine kills, or launcher kills. A fun way to earn this medal is in the event-exclusive Die Hardpoint game mode — upon leaving the Hardpoint, you will be “Cranked” and set to explode within 30 seconds if you don’t get back on the Hardpoint or rack up kills. Any kills from your self-explosion will actually count for the medal.

As for Zombies, you have to get three Zombie kills in rapid succession. The best way of doing this is to wait until Zombies are bunched up together in one of the earlier rounds, and then launch and RPG at them to get a triple kill.