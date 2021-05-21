How to earn the Light Em Up medal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 80s Action Heroes event

With the ’80s Action Heroes Event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has added John Rambo, and luckily, there’s a machine gun in the game worth of his use. The event challenge named Your Worst Nightmare will require the use of the Death Machine scorestreak in either multiplayer or Zombies to earn the Light Em Up medal. It isn’t the easiest medal to earn, seeing how you have to earn the weapon one way or another instead of having it in a loadout like a traditional weapon.

The multiplayer and Zombies medal requirements for the Light Em Up medal are as followed:

Multiplayer: Killed an enemy with the Death Machine.

Zombies: Killed 5 or more enemies with the Death Machine rapidly.

In multiplayer, you will have to earn the Death Machine by getting a Scorestreak of 2200 points. After that, any individual kill with the Death Machine will get you a Light Em Up medal. Seeing how fast the TTK is and how fragile you are in multiplayer matches, you may only get one or two kills with the Death Machine once you get it. It’s best to summon this machine gun at chokepoints, such as a Hardpoint or Domination point.

For Zombies, you get the Death Machine at a crafting table with 100 blue salvage; these are not too easy to come by, so you may not be able to get the Death Machine until about 10 rounds in. You will have to get these kills in rapid succession, so train your Zombies to all come after you in a straight line and mow them down for a multi-kill of at least five.