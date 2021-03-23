How to easily tame a boar in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 is to tame a boar. Taming animals is a pretty basic thing in the game, but it is not easy. Thankfully, we have a little trick that will make this challenge go smoothly for you.

Make your way to Colossal Crops, a new named location on the map that has replaced Coloassal Coliseum. On the south side of this new farm you will find a pen with three boars in it.

Track down a weapon, which won’t be hard to do at this location, and then shoot one of the boars. If you get lucky, it will drop two bones and a piece of meat. If not, shoot another boar and you should definitely get the drops. Now, jump out of the pen and open you Inventory, then click on the Crafting tab.

Select the piece of meat and craft a Hunter’s Cloak. Use it in your toolbar to put it on, then go back into the pen and interact with the last boar to tame it. The Hunter’s Cloak will stop the boar from trying to run away from you, making it much easier to tame them.

When it is tamed, the boar will follow you during the match and try to help out by attacking enemies when you get into fights with them.

You can find the rest of the Week 2 challenges below:

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

Deal damage with bows

