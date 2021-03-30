How to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges for Fortnite this week is to take out one of the bosses. Raptor, Zenith, and Blackheart can all be found in differnet areas of the map, much like the other NPCs.

Where things differ from the normal NPCs is that these guys are not friendly, and will open fire when they see you. They also don’t appear as little speech bubbles when you get close, so you won’t be able to use that to get the drop on them.

They tend to have a lot of shields, so don’t assume it is gonna be an easy win and use smart positioning and cover to take them out without losing loads of shields and health, or you will make yourself easy prey for another player.

Raptor – Crash Site

Raptor can be found at the Crash Site to the southeast of Coral Castle. He will attack with a Primal SMG that he drops when eliminated, and will also throw grenades.

Zenith – The Weather Station

Zenith can be found at the Weather Station to the south of Catty Corner. He is normally wandering around the second floor of the main building.

Blackheart – Viking Vessel

Blackheart has kicked Ragnarok out of the Viking Vessel, and can be found wandering the deck.

Now that you know where to find Raptor, Zenith, and Blackheart, you can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 challenges below:

Fly 20 meters with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 meters using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage colored eggs hidden around the map

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.