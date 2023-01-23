The 10 best Minecraft Clients for FPS boost

With so many moving parts in Minecraft, the inner workings of the game can be bogged down over time. The vanilla version of Minecraft: Java Edition usually runs fine enough, but some people want more. With that in mind, you should consider using a client that can boost your FPS. Here are the best Minecraft clients for that purpose.

The best Minecraft clients for boosting FPS

Badlion is a long-running client that has amassed quite a following. Of course, it runs everything smoothly and is set up to be ready for PvP with its own client-side anti-cheat system. There are also tons of built-in mods and a moderator group that routinely stay in tune with what is going on in their game.

BatMod has some big claims to improve your performance on an FPS and lag front, but they also include other features like a customizable HUD and tons of character skin cosmetics. It even has a way to link to your Spotify account to see what is playing without needing to back out.

This client’s name is a dead giveaway — BetterFPS adds performance improvements while working to be compatible with other mods. These improvements can be enabled or disabled via the options menu while in-game. One of the main client features includes Memory Preallocation, which helps players if their computer memory is low by removing RAM preallocation of 10MB. However, if you have enough memory, this feature is ineffective.

Feather Client used to require people to pay for it, but now you can host your own server for absolutely free. This client has built-in voice chat and allows you to add your own mods to the mix.

The purpose of this client is to optimize Minecraft when it has numerous mods installed on it at once. The main feature includes quicker startup times. This client is the go-to if you’re the type of player who tends to heavily modify their Minecraft experience. When using FoamFix, it’s essential to make sure you’re using the most up-to-date version for performance purposes.

Like everything else on this list, LabyMod is a good choice to go to if your PC is struggling to run Minecraft. It offers in-game voice chat, fully customizable characters, updates really quickly, and has a bunch of useful features to get the most out of your experience.

Lunar Client is another long-running, very successful client that has fit in tons of mods to with the FPS performance boost you get for playing it. They tout that in most cases, you will see up to double the frames in your gameplay, even if you have a poor computer.

Regarded as one of the best clients for boosting FPS in Minecraft, Sodium is a must-try for players looking to maximize their in-game performance overall. To install, you’ll need three things: The Sodium mod itself, Fabric Launcher, and Fabric API. Once loaded and installed in-game, go ahead and toggle F3, which by default displays your FPS, among numerous other performance displays. You should notice significantly higher frame rates right from the get-go.

This is recognized to allow Minecraft to run faster, look better, and provide full support for HD textures and numerous configuration options. Client features include FPS boost, decreasing lag spikes, smooth gameplay, variable render distance, fog control, and loads of other performance tweaks.

If you’re a Vanilla Minecraft fanatic, then this client is for you. Features include improving performance, bug fixes, and providing support if the game attempts to crash entirely, kicking you out to the main menu instead, and offering to upload your report. It’s not uncommon for this client to boost FPS threefold, which is very impressive.