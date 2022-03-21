How to enable Tactical Sprinting in Fortnite

For a long time, Fortnite has had limited mobility while on foot. Obviously, you could build your own protection, but you never really had much of a speed boost when trying to run from the storm or incoming fire. With the start of Chapter 3, Season 2, though, players can now tactical sprint. Here is how to do it.

Using the tactical sprint in Fortnite is similar to how other games handle their sprinting mechanics. By default, you should be able to sprint by pressing in the left thumbstick on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. On PC, you will need to press Left Shift.

If you go to sprint, but nothing happens, you should look at your input settings. Open up Settings and tab over to either Keyboard Controls or Wireless Controller. You can change the setting to another input on either side if you want to. If you would rather your character always try to sprint when they can, you will need to press the Auto Sprint input. Keep in mind that you can only sprint for five seconds at a time, so if you have Auto Sprint on, you will be jumping in and out of those two speeds regularly.