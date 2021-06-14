How to enter a UFO in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

There are lots of new challenges to be completed in Fortnite as the new season gets underway, so players want to know how to complete them as quickly as possible. Once of the challenges this week is to enter a UFO. To do this, you will need to know exactly where you can find them.

A word of warning, UFOs tend to be guarded by IO soliders, so players will want to be careful when going for them. If you drop straight onto them from the Battle Bus, you can generally get the UFO and then get out before anyone has a chance to shoot you.

There are currently five UFOs that can be found on the map, but there is also a way to find more of them in each match you play.

Durr Burger Restaurant near Weeping Woods The Green Steel Bridge near Corny Complex Camp Cod on the south coast of the island Steamy Stacks Dirty Docks

At these locations, players can find the crashed UFOs, some IO Guards, and usually, some IO Chests as well that contain plenty of loot. The UFOs are not particularly tough and will get downed pretty quickly by combined fire from enemies. Their energy cannon does plenty of area of effect damage to structures, however.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:

Epic Quests Week 2

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Legendary Quests Week 2