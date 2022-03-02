How to enter Heretical Rise in the Mountaintops of the Giants in Elden Ring

In the great white north of Elden Ring, known as the Mountaintops of the Giants, there is a locked tower that requires you to solve a puzzle. Inside the tower is a powerful spell, so any magic build characters will want to make their way inside. In order to solve the puzzle players will need to navigate to a different part of the map and walk across a canyon. Here’s how to get inside the Heretical Rise tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Heretical Rise tower is located on top of a cliff in the Mountaintops of the Giants, which is available after defeating the fourth shard bearer, Morgot. In order to get inside, you will need to navigate back down to the frozen lake and head up to the cliffside across the canyon from the tower. There you will need to find the remnants of a broken bridge, with two skeleton archers on top of it. Kill them and then face the tower. Either pull out a torch or activate your lantern, which will illuminate the very faint bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The path across the canyon is fairly simply, with you walking in a straight line towards the tower for about 90% of the distance. It’s unclear how wide the bridge is, so be careful not to stray too far in either direction. After making ti most of the way to the tower, the path spirals up to the left and onto a tower balcony. Follow the path and land on the balcony. There are two marionette enemies in this immediate room and one on the lower floor. At the top of the tower is where you will find the item chest.

Inside the chest is the Founding Rain of Stars, which will rain down magic projectiles on enemies. This spell requires 52 Intelligence and costs 46 FP to use. Non-magic users will likely be disappointed by this reward, but it is a great spell for magic builds.