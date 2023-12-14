Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk introduces several unique items and new Pokemon for you to catch during your time in a new region. One is Duraludon, and you can now evolve it into a Archaludon, but there’s a unique way to do it.

The way you go about evolving Duraludon into Archaludon involves a bit of work, but it’s not too difficult after you find out the method. It does involve you locating a specific item that might take you some time to locate while you’re playing The Indigo Disk’s story. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk.

How Duraludon Evolves into Archaludon in The Indigo Disk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to collect a Metal Alloy, catch Duraludon, and then have it use this evolution item in The Indigo Disk. After you use the Metal Alloy on Duraludon, it will immediately evolve into an Archaludon, and you can add this Pokemon to your growing Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The real trick is tracking down the Metal Alloy. It’s a new evolution item that you will need to come across the Blueberry Academy School Store and make your way over to the vendor. They are selling Metal Alloy for 300 BP, which are Blueberry Points. You can earn BP by completing quests during Pokemon S&V’s The Indigo Disc and working through the story. The more quests you complete, the more BP you’re going to earn, and acquiring 300 will take a bit of time.

Thankfully, this process does not involve you having to trade with another player, giving Duraludon the Metal Alloy at a specific time of day, or even having it hold and then leveling it up. You only have to grab it from your bag, offer it to the Pokemon, and Duraludon immediately becomes Archaludon. It’s a welcome method, especially because you don’t have to do too much on your side.

For anyone trying to track down a Duraludon in The Indigo Disk, make your way over to the snowy region, and it should be wandering around here. You can also bring over the one you may have caught from the base Pokemon S&V game rather than the one you find in The Indigo Disk. If you want another Archaludon, you do need to return to the Blueberry Academy School Store to purchase another Metal Alloy.