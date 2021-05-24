How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go

Sylveon is available in Pokémon Go, and you can add it to your collection alongside your other Eevee evolutions. We’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it to use in the battle league, if it’s good, and how to get its shiny version. The important thing to remember is you need to follow a specific method for Eevee to evolve into Syvelon. An Eevee has multiple evolutions, and if you evolve it by following one of the many other methods, it won’t become a Sylveon.

The important thing to do is to make Eevee your buddy. This will be the one you want to evolve into Sylveon. From there, your next task is to earn 70 hearts with this Eevee while it is your buddy. You want to keep this Eevee your buddy throughout the entire time. We’re unsure if you do this once and then make a new buddy, so you’re better off keeping it as your buddy until it evolves.

If you’re looking for methods to give it hearts, you can walk with them, give them a treat, play together, battle together, take a snapshot of Eevee, or visit a new PokéStop together. You can see all of the daily activities on the buddy screen. In total, you can only earn 12 hearts a day. It’ll take you nearly a full week to go through the standard method.

Alternatively, you can use the special name for Eevee. If you name the Eevee you want to evolve into Sylveon Kira, you will guarantee this evolution. However, you can only do this once. If you’ve been saving a specific Eevee for Sylveon, this is the time to use the one-time evolution trick. Every Eevee evolution has one.