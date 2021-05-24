The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokémon Go

The final Eevee evolution has arrived to Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the long-awaited Fairy-type is available for players to acquire, so long as they’re willing to put in the effort to level up an Eevee’s hearts through the buddy system. It might take a little bit of time, but it’s worthwhile for those who want to add the Fairy-type Pokémon to their list. Unlike most new Pokémon, you can acquire a shiny Sylveon, it is a good Pokémon to use in the Ultra and Master League, it does have a specific name if you want to guarantee a specific Eevee to become it. We’ve also broken the best moveset for it to learn.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type moves. Because of its resistances, it’s one of the better Pokémon to use in the Master League, so long as you’re willing to use XL candy to power it up. That’s the real catch. In its standard form, it’ll work well in the Ultra League.

Here are all of the moves Sylveon can learn.

Fast moves

Charm (Fairy-type) – 16 damage and 2 energy (5.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type) – 110 (132) damage and 70 energy

Draining Kiss (Fairy-type) – 60 (72) damage and 55 energy

Last Resort (Normal-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 (132) damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

Sylveon boosts ahead as the best Eevee evolution available, hands down, especially when it jumps into the Master League. Umbreon remains a solid choice, but Sylveon’s attacks and stats make it extremely appealing. For its fast move, we recommend going with charm. It’s a solid Fairy-type attack, and it has excellent damage.

When we move over to the charged moves, you want to teach Sylveon moonblast and last resort. Draining kiss is a high energy Fairy-type move, but it does a little over half the damage compared to moonblast, and the only difference between them is five energy. You might as well save five energy to fire off moonblast, potentially downing them from a single attack. When it comes to dazzling gleam, moon blast is superior and costs 10 more energy.

Syvelon’s moveset is pretty solid. It only has Fairy and Normal-type attacks to use, but that’s alright. It’s a defense-based Pokémon that can withstand plenty of attacks, and its fast move, charm, can put a good amount of pressure against an enemy. Plus, Sylveon is superb at defeating many of the powerful Dragon and Fighting-types that appear in the Ultra and Master League.

The best moveset to teach Sylveon is charm for its fast move, alongside moonblast and last resort for its charged moves.