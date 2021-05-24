What is the Eevee evolution name for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

There are only a handful of ways to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For some, you might have to use a lure, and others require that you complete a quest before you can use the Pokémon’s candy to evolve it to the next evolution. For Sylveon, there will be a quest that you have to complete. However, if you have a special Eevee you’ve been saving for this occasion, there is an alternative, exclusive to Eevee, that other Pokémon do not receive. If you’re keen to get the most from your Sylveon, we highly recommend you check out the best moveset for Sylveon, learn why it’s good, and how to get its shiny version.

When you give your Eevee a specific name, it evolves into a certain evolution. For example, when you named it Rainer, it becomes a Vaporeon. If you named it Pyro, it became Flareon. Every Eevee evolution has a name tied to it. However, you can only do this once. If you’ve done it with one Eevee, it will never work again on that Pokémon Go account, so you want to make sure you use it with your favorite one with the best stats and IVs.

For those looking to evolve their Eevee into a Sylveon, you want to name it Kira. Go to your Pokémon collection, rename your chosen Eevee to Kira, and then evolve it. If you do this for the first time, it will be a Sylveon. After that, you’ll have to go through the standard method of giving it 70 hearts while Eevee is your buddy.

While the standard method of evolving Eevee into a Sylveon might be a bit tedious, it’s worth the effort. It’s probably one of the best evolutions for Eevee, and because it’s a Fairy-type, it can counter some of the best Pokémon in the Master League. We highly recommend hunting after Sylveon.