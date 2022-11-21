How to evolve Fidough into Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is plenty of new Pokémon that have been released. Set in the Paldea region, Pokémon of all sorts have been spotted roaming around. Fidough, is one of those new Pokémon, but it also has a second evolved form named Dachsbun. In this guide, we’ll look at how exactly you go about evolving your cute Fidough into its larger and more powerful form, the Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Fidough to evolve into Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Both Fidough and Dachsbun are Fairy-type Pokémon and resemble adorable pasty pups. The Fidough isn’t the toughest of creatures, but it does have a great number of uses. While it is also possible to find a Dachsbun in the wild, you’re probably going to find Fidough first, and evolving it is a natural step forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Evolving the Fidough isn’t a complex process. You won’t require a number of different items, and you certainly won’t need to walk a long way, either. Fidough is a level-based evolution. Fidough will evolve into Dachsbun at level 26. Leveling a Pokémon can be done in a number of different ways; traditionally, players can engage in combat with other Trainers and Pokémon. This can be done through the normal turn-based combat style, or you can embrace the automatic battle function that will allow players to toss out their chosen Pokémon and allow it to battle until it meets a foe it cannot beat.

Related: Where to find Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another alternative method for leveling up is through the use of Candies. There are two types of Candies, Exp. and Rare Candy. Rare Candy has been around for a while in Pokémon, and it will always give one level to any Pokémon that eats it. Exp. Candy comes in different sizes, and they will give a set amount of Experience to whichever Pokémon eats it. There are five different types of Exp. Candy:

Exp. Candy: XS 100

Exp. Candy: S 800

Exp. Candy: M 3,000

Exp. Candy: L 10,000

Exp. Candy: XL 30,00

You’ll get better, Exp. Candy sizes the more difficult the Raid you participate in, and the number of Candy you get can be random.