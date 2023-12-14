How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke In Pokemon Indigo Disk: Galarica Wreath & Galarica Cuff Location

Some Pokemon, like Galarian Slowpoke, evolve using more complicated methods than traditional level-ups or stones. To get these Pokemon to their next form, you’ll need to know which items to collect and how to use them.

One of the Pokemon you’ll encounter in The Indigo Disk DLC is the Galarian Form of Slowpoke, which means you can evolve it into a Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking. However, doing so isn’t straightforward and will require collecting and crafting specific items. After some careful exploration of the Coastal Biome, I unlocked the secret to evolving Galarian Slowpoke in The Indigo Disk DLC. Here’s how it works.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in The Indigo Disk DLC

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke, you need to find an item called a Galarica Cuff. This item is said to make Slowpoke very happy, so happy it immediately evolves when you hand it over. The item is used up through this process, so if you’re trying to build a Galarian Slowbro army, you’ll need to obtain more Galarica Cuffs.

In The Indigo Disk, you can get a Galarica Cuff by finding a friendly NPC who enjoys weaving Calarica Twigs into wearable items. Once you find her and give her the required number of Galarica Twigs, you’ll be able to get a Galarica Cuff for your Slowpoke to evolve into a Galarian Slowbro.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowbro in The Indigo Disk DLC

To evolve Galarian Slowbro into Galarian Slowking, you need a Galarica Wreath. This item can be obtained from the NPC in Central Plaza by collecting the required number of Galarica Twigs.

After you evolve your Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowbro, you can give a Galarica Wreath to your buddy and it will evolve into a Galarian Slowking.

How to Get a Galarica Cuff or Galaria Wreath in The Indigo Disk DLC

To get a Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you need to find the NPC who likes to weave things out of Galarica Twigs, then collect enough twigs for the item you want. Here’s the number you’ll need for each of Galarian Slowpoke’s evolution items:

Galarian Cuff: 8 Galarica Twigs

Galarian Wreath: 15 Galarica Twigs

Where to Find the NPC Who Makes Galarica Cuffs and Wreaths in The Indigo Disk DLC

This crafty NPC is located in the Coastal Plaza of the Coastal Biome in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. The Costal Plaza is near the beach area, and this NPC hangs out in the center of the Plaza near two vending machines. You’ll spot her by the yellow and orange dialogue box that says: “Over, under, around we go…”

When you talk to her, she’ll offer to make you a Galarica Cuff or Galarica Wreath if you gather enough Galarica Twigs. She suggests you look around the Coastal Biome, but finding these items is a bit more specific than that.

Once you have enough twigs, go see her again, and she’ll craft you the item, which you can use to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke or Galarian Slowbro to the next level.

Where to Find Galarica Twigs in The Indigo Disk DLC

Finding Galarica Twigs in The Indigo Disk can be a bit tricky, but you can collect them fairly quickly if you know where to look. So far, I’ve only found Galarica Twigs in one location within the Coastal Biome.

Just behind the Coastal Plaza, you’ll find a small sandy beach where a ton of Galarian Slowpoke likes to hang out. This beach is full of Galarica Twigs, which are random sparkly items you pick up from the beach.

Thus far, I haven’t found the twigs anywhere else, which means you can only collect so many at a time. Then, you’ll have to wait for the items to respawn before you can get more, meaning it may take a little bit of patience to get enough twigs to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke all the way into a Galarian Slowking. But the good news is, this beach is super close to the NPC who crafts the items for you, so you won’t have long to go once you’ve got your twigs in hand.