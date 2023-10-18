All Pokemon Go Evolution Items and How to Use Them

By now we all know that evolving Pokemon works a little bit differently in the Pokemon Go universe, with candies instead of traditional leveling up as the primary method for strengthening your team. That said, not all Pokemon in the game evolve on candies alone. Some creatures require special items in addition to candies in order to reach their next form.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at the various evolution items in Pokemon Go and how to use them to strengthen your team.

How Do I Know if a Pokemon Needs a Special Evolution Item in Pokemon Go?

It can be a little tricky to know which evolution item your Pokemon needs since the game shows you a small picture of the item but doesn’t give you its name. However, the item you need should appear in the list of items related to that Pokemon alongside its candies, with a count of how many you currently have.

When you pull up the info for that critter, you’ll see that the “Evolve” option shows a small image of an item next to the number of candies needed for this Pokemon to evolve. It will also list the number of that item required (in most cases, just 1). If the number is red, you don’t currently have that item in stock. If it is black, you have the item and should be able to evolve your Pokemon so long as you have enough candies.

What are the Evolution Items in Pokemon Go?

As of October 2023, there are eight evolution items available in Pokemon Go, listed below in alphabetical order.

Dragon Scale

Gimmighoul Coins

King’s Rock

Metal Coat

Sinnoh Stone

Sun Stone

Unova Stone

Upgrade

Let’s take a look at how to acquire each of these evolution items, as well as which Pokemon evolve using them.

Which Pokemon Evolve with Dragon Scale in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon Go, Seadra can be evolved into Kingdra by using a Dragon Scale in addition to 100 candy. It is currently the only Pokemon that requires a Dragon Scale to evolve.

You can find a Dragon Scale by spinning Poke Stops. Each time you spin the photo, you have a chance of spawning evolution items, including the Dragon Scale.

Which Pokemon Evolve using Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Go?

As the name suggests, players will need to collect Gimmighoul Coins in order to evolve Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go. This is a somewhat unique mechanic in the game, as Gimmighoul doesn’t use candy to evolve at all. Rather, it wants special coins to reach its next form, and getting them is a bit of an involved process.

In order to gather Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Go, you must first obtain a Coin Bag by connecting to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on a Nintendo Switch. You do this by connecting accounts and then sending a Postcard from Pokemon Go.

Once you have the Coin Bag, you use it from your Pokemon Go inventory, much like incense. Activating the bag will attract Gimmighoul. Catch as many as you can to earn 999 Gimmighoul Coins, which will let you evolve one of them into a Gholdengo.

Which Pokemon Evolve using King’s Rock in Pokemon Go?

Currently, two Pokemon evolve using King’s Rock in Pokemon Go. Both are alternative evolutions for Pokemon, which have different evolutionary forms if you evolve them with candy alone.

Slowpoke uses King’s Rock to evolve into Slowking but will become Slowbro if you evolve it with just candy.

Poliwhirl will evolve into a Politoed if you use King’s Rock or become Poliwrath with candy alone.

Like many other evolution items, King’s Rock has a chance of spawning whenever you spin a Poke Stop in the game. This item has also appeared as a reward for Field Research tasks, so this is another possible way that trainers can obtain the item.

Which Pokemon Evolve using Metal Coat in Pokemon Go?

Metal Coat also interacts with two different creatures in Pokemon Go to help them evolve, both Gen 1 Pokemon that formerly did not have evolutions until they were introduced in later generations.

Onix uses a Metal Coat plus 50 Onix candy to evolve into Steelix.

Bug-type Scyther also evolves using Metal Coat to become Scizor. You will also need 50 Scyther candy.

You can get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go by spinning Poke Stops, which has occasionally been offered as a reward through Research tasks.

Which Pokemon Evolve using the Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go?

The Sinnoh Stone is quite possibly the most widely applicable evolution item in Pokemon Go to date due to the sheer number of 17 Pokemon that evolve with its help. Here are the Pokemon from the Sinnoh region that use a Sinnoh Stone for their evolutions. All Pokemon on this list evolve with a Sinnoh Stone and 100 candy.

Lickitung into Lickilicky

Rhydon into Rhyperior

Tangela into Tangrowth

Electabuzz into Electivire

Magmar into Magmortar

Porygon2 into Poryzon-Z

Togetic into Togekiss

Aipom into Ambipom

Yanma into Yanmega

Murkrow into Honchkrow

Misdreavous into Mismagius

Sneasel into Weavile

Piloswine into Mamoswine

Kirlia into Gallade (only male Kirlia)

Roselia into Roserade

Dusclops into Dusknoir

Snorunt into Froslass (only female Snorunt)

Of course, with so many Pokemon that require it to evolve, you’d think getting a Sinnoh Stone would be fairly easy. It is, however, one of the more challenging evolution items for players to get, as it doesn’t spawn at Poke Stops. Instead, players can get a Sinnoh Stone through research breakthroughs, trainer battles, and battles in the Pokemon Go Battle League or with Pokemon Go Rocket leaders.

Which Pokemon Evolve using the Sun Stone in Pokemon Go?

The Sun Stone in Pokemon Go can be used to evolve several grass-type Pokemon, as well as electric-type Helioptile. Here is the list of Pokemon that require a Sun Stone to evolve in Pokemon Go. All use 50 candies in addition to the Sun Stone unless otherwise noted.

Cottonee into Whimsicott

Gloom into Bellosom (100 candies)

Helioptile into Heliolisk

Petilil into Lilligant

Sunkern into Sunflora

To get a Sun Stone and evolve these Pokemon, players will need to spin photo disks at Poke Stops and Gyms. They have also occasionally been featured as Research rewards as well.

Which Pokemon Evolve using the Unova Stone in Pokemon Go?

Like the Sinnoh Stone, the Unova Stone is used to evolve certain Pokemon from that region. The list of Pokemon that need a Unova Stone isn’t quite as lengthy, but you’ll still need this evolution item to help fill out your Pokedex. Here are the Pokemon that evolve using the Unova Stone, as well as 50 candies unless otherwise noted.

Lampent into Chandelure (100 candy)

(100 candy) Pansear into Simisear

Pansage into Simisage

Panpour into Simipour

Eelektrik into Eelektross (100 candy)

(100 candy) Minccino into Cinccino

Munna into Musharna

To get a Unova Stone in Pokemon Go, you will need to complete Field Research Breakthroughs. This will give you a chance to earn a Unova Stone as a reward.

Which Pokemon Evolve using UpGrade in Pokemon Go?

Last on our list the Upgrade evolution item, which is used to evolve just one Pokemon currently in Pokemon Go. To evolve your Porygon into a Porygon2, you will need to obtain an Upgrade.

Upgrade can be found in Pokemon Go by spinning Poke Stops and Gyms in the game.