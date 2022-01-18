How to evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk in Pokémon Go

Filling out your Pokémon Go collection will definitely take a lot of time and patience. Gathering the proper amount of Pokémon candies and other items required will take a lot of searching and sometimes just normal walking. With the introduction of Helioptile during the Power Plant event, here is how you can evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk in Pokémon Go.

As is the case with evolving Helioptile in the main games, you will need a Sun Stone to evolve one into Heliolisk, but additionally, you will need 50 Helioptile Candy. As is the case with other Pokémon, you can gather three candies by catching a Helioptile and an extra one by transferring them. You can use Pinap Berries to give you a bonus amount of candies from the catch, and if you set a Helioptile as your buddy, they will find candy as you walk with them.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to get a Sun Stone, but the best method is to walk around and spin Pokéstops. Doing this only gives you a very small chance to earn one of the evolution items, so don’t expect any on your first try. Additionally, if you spin Pokéstops seven days in a row, you will have a very high chance to get an evolution item on your first spin that seventh day. Completing seven days of Field Research also gives you an opportunity to earn one.