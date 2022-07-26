How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go

Catching a Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go is not easy. You only have one way to do it, and it’s not going to be a guaranteed encounter, which means you will need to repeat the process multiple times in hopes of acquiring at least one decent Hisuian Growlithe and adding it to your roster. You will want to evolve it if you do. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Hisuain Growlithe in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine

Unlike some other Pokémon in the mobile game, Hisuian Growlithe does not have any unique requirements. All you need is at least 50 Growlithe candies, and then you can evolve it into a Hisuian Arcanine. The Growlithe candies you use can come from standard Growlithe encounters, and it should not require you to catch multiple Hisuian Growlithe. You would only want to catch numerous Hisuian Growlithes to find the one with the best stats that you want to evolve, especially if you’re going to teach Hisuian Arcanine the best moveset and use it in player battles or raids.

The only way to catch a Hisuian Growlithe is by hatching it from 7km eggs during the Hisuian Discoveries event. This Pokémon will likely return in future events, allowing players to find it again in the wild and add it to their collection. Although not the strongest Pokémon, Hisuian Growlithe is a unique capture, especially given the tiny pool of Pokémon that appeared exclusive in the Hisui region. Unfortunately, Hisuian Growlithe cannot appear in a shiny version for its debut.

After you evolve it into a Hisuian Arcanine, we recommend using it against specific Team Rocket encounters or other players in the Master League.