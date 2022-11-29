How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In the second generation of Pokémon, fans of the franchise were introduced to the Ghost-type monster Misdreavus. At the time of Misdreavus’ original release, this Pokémon did not have an evolution. That changed in the fourth generation and the introduction to the Sinnoh region. Much like other first and second-gen Pokémon like Magmar, Electabuzz, and Sneasel, a new evolution was found, called Mismagius. Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius, and here’s how you can get the latter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius

To evolve a Misdreavus into Mismagius, you will need a few things. First, you will obviously need to catch the Johto-era Ghost Pokémon Misdreavus. Second, a Dusk Stone will be required. A Dusk Stone works much like other stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Shiny, Moon, Water, and Fire Stones. These stones can evolve certain Pokémon that are exposed to it.

Dusk Stones can be obtained through Pokémon abilities, as well as from certain locations in the Paldea region. More information on how to get Dusk Stones can be found via our guide on finding these items.

Much like with other Pokémon that can evolve through stones, you will have to find one, once obtained, by going through the Other Items pocket in the bag. Then, select it with A, and then pick the ‘Use this item’ option. Find the Misdreavus that is in your party, and you should see that the item is compatible with the Ghost-type Pokémon. This means that the Dusk Stone can be used on Misdreavus.