Where to find Misdreavus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Known as the screech Pokémon, Misdreavus was first introduced in the second generation, and has been a consistent sight in the game ever since, even gaining an evolution of its own in Gen 4. It may look adorable, but this cheeky Pokémon enjoys scaring people for sport, and even gains energy when it spooks others. Halloween is all-year round for this tiny but terrifying Pokémon. Here is how you can find a Misdreavus of your own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Misdreavus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like many other Ghost-types in the game, Misdreavus spawns at night, and can be most commonly found in West and South Paldea. They spawn more commonly near lakes, though their mountain biome spawn rate is decent too. You will be able to find plenty of them them in the South Province (Areas One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six) and in the West Province (Area One).

As a pure Ghost-type Pokémon, Misdreavus’ weaknesses are Dark, Fairy and of course, Ghost type moves, and it takes no damage from Normal and Fighting-type moves. Additionally, it has the Levitate ability, giving it additional immunity to Ground-type moves. Be warned, False Swipe will not work on it due to the move’s Normal typing, so you will have to be careful to avoid accidentally knocking it out. With that being said, using Normal-type Pokémon against it is also a sound strategy, as its Ghost-type moves will have no effect on them, allowing you to hit it with a Status Effect or gradually chip away at its health. You can also use Pokémon that capitalise on its type weaknesses to bring it to low health, though that might require a bit of careful planning to ensure that you do not KO it instead.

Misdreavus’ nocturnal spawns also mean that it will be affected by the Dusk Ball’s 3x capture rate modifier, so it is advisable to have some on hand if you are planning to go hunting for Pokémon at night. Though if the level gap between your Pokémon and Misdreavus is high enough, simply throwing a Pokéball will also work.