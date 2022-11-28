How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Over 20 years ago, Pokémon fans were introduced to Sunflora. This Pokémon is a sunflower monster that looks just like one of those plants that can be found in gardens throughout the world. Sunflora and its pre-evolution former, Sunkern, are both in the Paldea region and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, we should note that Sunkern can’t evolve simply by leveling one up. This is what you will need to do in order to evolve a Sunkern into a Sunflora.

Related: How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora

There are a number of monsters in the world of Pokémon that can evolve by being exposed to a certain stone. One notable example to this is Eevee, a Pokémon that can evolve into a number of different monsters. For example, Eevee can evolve into a Vaporeon by way of a Water Stone.

Sunkern is another Pokémon that can evolve by being exposed to a stone. To evolve a Sunkern into a Sunflora, you will need a Sun Stone.

Sunflora isn’t the best Grass-type Pokémon that one could find in Scarlet and Violet. It is, however, a classic monster. Sunkern and Sunflora were both introduced into the world of Pokémon during the second generation. In that generation, Pokémon players were sent to the Johto region and had to conquer both the gyms in that region, as well as the Kanto region.

There are quite a few Pokémon from that generation that are back for Scarlet and Violet. Sunkern and Sunflora are two examples of that.