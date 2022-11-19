Murkrow is a perfect Pokémon for anyone who loves things to be a little dark in their life. However, as you get on your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Murkrow will hit a wall eventually when their limits have been reached. Luckily, the crow Pokémon has a more powerful second form that you can turn it into to get more out of it. Here is how to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Murkrow to evolve into Honchkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Murkrow to evolve into Honchkrow in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you don’t need to level it up at all. Instead, you need to give it a Dusk Stone. Unfortunately, unlike some other Evolution Stones in Scarlet and Violet, you can not buy a Dusk Stone from a Delibird Presents shop. Instead, you need to find a Dusk Stone around the Paldea region.

There are two locations where you can find a Dusk Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The easiest one to find is definitely in Montenevera, sitting behind the Pokémon Gym in this town. Just walk behind the building, and you will see the item sitting in the snow.

For another Dusk Stone, make your way to Cascarrafa. Out the south side of the town is a river that makes its way east. Near where the river dumps into the Great Paldea Crater, head north, and there is a lot of grassy area. The Dusk Stone is located in the alcove here.

When you have your Dusk Stone, use it on Murkrow in your party to have it become Honchkrow. This is one of the more powerful Dark Pokémon you can have on your team, with the bonus of Flying in there as well.