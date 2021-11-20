How to evolve Roselia into Roserade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Generation 4, Pokemon saw multiple new evolutions for pocket monsters that were added from older generations. One of those new Pokemon added in Diamond and Pearl was Roserade, the evolved form of the Hoenn Pokemon Roselia. To no one’s shock, Roserade is back for the remakes of Diamond and Pearl. Here’s what you need to do in order to evolve Roselia into Roserade.

To have Roselia evolve into Roserade, you will need a very specific item that is in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This item is called a Shiny Stone, and this stone is much like Moon, Water, and Fire Stones that are needed to evolve Pokemon such as Clefairy and Eevee.

Shiny Stones can be obtained through a number of ways, including through finding one that is on the ground. For more information on how to get a Shiny Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, click the link on our guide below.

Once you have a Shiny Stone, make sure to add a Roselia to your party. Go to your bag, and find the Shiny Stone. It should be located in the Other Items pocket. Select it with A, and then pick the ‘Use this item’ option. Click on the Roselia that is in your party, and you should see that the item is compatible. This means that the Shiny Stone can be used on Roselia.

After that’s done, all you have to do is watch the evolution cutscene and see your Roselia turn into a Roserade.