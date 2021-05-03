How to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokémon Go

Spritzee is making its debut in Pokémon Go with the Luminous Legends X event. The event is happening from May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone and continues until May 17. Sprtizee will appear more often in the wild to celebrate its arrival to the mobile game, making the perfect opportunity to capture it and evolve it into Aromatisse, a good Pokémon with a solid moveset for a Fairy-type, making it extremely useful in the Great and Ultra Leagues. There is a catch if you try to evolve Spritzee into an Aromatisse, though.

Not only do you need to supply a Sprtizee with the 50 candies, but you also need to use 1 incense to evolve it into Aromatisse. Using an incense is not too difficult. All you have to do is activate it, and you’re done. The problem might be finding the item. These are normally offered to players for completing special rewards during a timed research. They’re not too difficult to obtain, until you need to use them for something other than attracting Pokémon.

Alternatively, you can purchase them in the Pokémon Go shop. They cost 40 PokéCoins for one, or 250 PokéCoins for eight of them. They’re not too costly, so it shouldn’t be a challenge to acquire it. You do have to make sure to have the Sprtizee you want to evolve in your collection when you use it, and then you can evolve it use the 50 candies.