Can you get a shiny Spritzee in Pokémon Go?

Spritzee is making its Pokémon Go debut during the Luminous Legends X event. The event starts on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone, and it will continue until May 17. That’s a full two weeks to enjoy the increased spawns of Fairy-type Pokémon, and the potential to encounter Dragon-type Pokémon. When Spritzee arrives, it will be appearing much more often in the wild, in raids, and in field research tasks. However, with the Pokémon making its first appearance, there’s a small catch.

You will not be able to encounter Spritzee’s shiny form when it makes its debut. No matter how many times you encounter the Pokémon and try to catch it, a shiny version of Spritzee will not appear. Niantic does this every time a Pokémon makes their debut, alongside a larger event.

We imagine that Spritzee’s shiny form will appear sometime in the future during a new event. This is another thing Niantic does quite frequently. They’ll add a new shiny version of a Pokémon when they’re holding a weekly event, promoting that the Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild. For the Luminous Legends X event, Galarian Ponyta is receiving its shiny form. It’s a special Pokémon that only appears for limited times, so you want to go out of your way to find it.

We don’t know when to expect when Spritzee will receive its shiny version. Niantic keeps those details under wraps, and typically adds them to events that make sense.