Is Aromatisse good in Pokémon Go?

A Pokémon’s stats and moveset in Pokémon Go can make or break it in the game. A Pokémon with good stats can be completely useless with a bad moveset. The same goes for a Pokémon with a good moveset, but no stats to back it up. Hopefully, most Pokémon in the game have a balance between these two factors, but not always. When it comes to Aromatisse, it is a niche Pokémon, but it has a healthy set of stats with a solid moveset that turn it into a suitable choice.

Aromatisse is purely a Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. You can use Aromatisse in the Great and Ultra Leagues where a lot of trainers use Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon pretty regularly. Aromatisse has the attacks to do to them in battle, especially against Dragon and Fighting-type Pokémon, making it an ideal counter to several meta Pokémon.

The stats on Aromatisse are good in both PvP and PvE. When it comes to PvP, Aromatisse has a maximum CP of 2,341, an attack of 148, a defense of 130, and a stamina of 190. When you use it in PvE and raid battles, it has an attack of 173, a defense of 150, and a stamina of 226. Aromatisse won’t be as effect in the Ultra League as it does in the Great League, but it can work in both. When you’re using it in raid battles, you want to stick to one or three-star raids. Aromatisse is not powerful enough to use in the legendary five-star or mega raids.

With a decent set of stats, and when you give Aromatisse the best moveset it can learn, you can do a lot of damage to certain Pokémon. Aromatisse does not overpower every Pokémon, and is weak against Poison and Steel-type attacks. Plenty of players use Steel-type Pokémon in the Great and Ultra League, so you need to consider making sure that you have some way to counter this. None of Aromatisse’s attacks are super effective against them.

When we recommend Aromatisse, we believe it can become a worthwhile Fairy-type Pokémon for players to use. The downside to this Pokémon is its CP cap, and also its weakness to Steel-type. Once you get over that, Aromatisse is a solid choice. Hopefully, developers Niantic add improved Fairy-type moves in the future.