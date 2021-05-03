The best moveset of Aromatisse in Pokémon Go

More Fairy-type Pokémon is never a bad thing in Pokémon Go. They’re the bane of Dragon-types. If you can plan a solid strategy against other trainers, a well-placed Fairy-type can decimate even the most powerful Dragon-type Pokémon. When using Aromatisse, you want to use the strongest attacks it can use in combat. We’ve broken down the best moveset it can use in battle and how those choices can benefit your team during a fight.

Aromatisse is a pure Fairy-type Pokémon. It is weak against Poison and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type moves. When using Aromatisse in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,341, an attack of 148, a defense of 130, and a stamina of 190. When using it in PvE battles and raids, it has an attack of 173, a defense of 150, and a stamina of 226. It’s not the most powerful Pokémon, but you can use it in the Great and Ultra Leagues against the several Dragon and Fighting-type Pokémon who show up in the usual meta.

Here are all of the moves Aromatisse can learn.

Fast moves

Charge Beam (Electric-type) – 5 damage and 3.6 energy (1.6 damage per turn)

Charm (Fairy-type) – 16 damage and 2 energy (5.3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Draining Kiss (Fairy-type) – 60 damage and 55 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to the available fast moves, Aromatisse only has two options. Of the two, charm is the better option. While it does not produce as much energy as charge beam does, overall, it’s the better choice because of how much damage the attack does. The two moves have roughly the same speed, and the amount of damage charm can do compared to charge beam makes it a much better option. Plus it’s a Fairy-type attack that is super effective to Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon.

For the charged moves, there a few more options. We don’t recommend going with draining kiss because it does nearly half the damage of moonblast, which only requires five more energy to use. Moonblast is the better option and should be Aromatisse’s number one charged move. From there, when you’re picking the second one, it’s a difficult choice between psychic and thunderbolt. Because Aromatisee can withstand attacks from Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon as a Fairy-type, Psychic is the better option, as it is super effective against Fighting and Poison-types. Whenever Aromatisse fights a Poison-type, it will have an attack to defend itself, even if it is weak.

Aromatisse’s moveset has a good variety. It’s not an overpowered Pokémon, but it’s a solid Fairy-type choice. If your core team in the Great or Ultra League struggles against Dark, Dragon, or Fighting-type Pokémon, add Aromatisse to it.

The best moveset for Aromatisse to learn is the fast move charm followed by the charged moves psychic and moonblast.