Toedscool is a unique Pokémon that will debut in the series with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while exploring the Paldea region, but tracking it down will be difficult. You may see it on your mini-map, and look around, never to find it. Because of how troublesome it can be to catch it, Toedscool is a must-have Pokémon to add to your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Toedscool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Toedscool in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toedscool is a skittish Pokémon, and it will often run away from you if you try to dash straight at it in the wild. You want to crouch down by clicking the B button and sneak up on it so it cannot get away. By sneaking up on it, Toedscool can be surprised, and you can get the drop on it, making it easier to catch.

There are multiple regions where you can find Toedscool. However, it’s important to note that Toedscool is listed as a very rare spawn, and catching it can be troublesome. You will want to investigate West Province Area Two, West Province Area Three, north of Casseroya Lake, Tagtree Thicket, East Province Area One, East Province Area Two, East Province Area Three, and the South Provinces. Each location has a chance, but again, it’s rare.

We recommend eating any food or having sandwiches that boost your Grass and Ground-type Pokémon encounters, as Toedscool is now a Grass and Ground type, not a Water and Poison type like the traditional Tentacool is from the Kanto region.