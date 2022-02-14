How to farm all of Albedo’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact and the Chief Alchemist for the Knights of Favonius. He holds tons of knowledge about alchemy and through Sucrose as his assistant, learns a great deal about the world of Teyvat.

Finding his Ascension Materials can be overwhelming as you need tons of materials. It’s recommended to get Albedo to the final ascension in order to maximize his damage, so if you want to pull for Albedo, it’s a good idea to farm for his materials before he is re-run in the future.

First, here are all of his Ascension Materials:

Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Silver, x3 Cecilia, x3 Divining Scroll, x20,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Basalt Pillar, x10 Cecilia, x15 Divining Scroll, x40,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Basalt Pillar, x20 Cecilia, x12 Sealed Scroll, x60,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Basalt Pillar, x30 Cecilia, x18 Sealed Scroll, x80,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Basalt Pillar, x45 Cecilia, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x100,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Basalt Pillar, x60 Cecilia, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x120,000 Mora

Here is where you can farm each Ascension Material:

Prithiva Topaz Stones and Basalt Pillar

You can farm Topaz Stones and Basalt Pillars at the Geo Hypostasis boss, which is located on the north side of Guyun Stone Forest in Liyue. The higher the World Level you are, the better chance you get to get higher-ranked materials like Prithiva Topaz Chunks and Prithiva Topaz Gemstones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use the lower-tier Crystals (like the Prithiva Topaz Silver) to craft into higher-tier materials. You can get the Prithiva Topaz materials in order World Bosses, such as the Golden Wolflord. However, if you’re strictly farming for Albedo, stick with the Geo Hypostasis. This boss is the only one that drops Basalt Pillars.

Cecilia

Cecilia flowers can be farmed all over Mondstadt. You can find tons of these flowers at Starsnatch Cliff at the location below. For a more in-depth look into where you can get these flowers, including specific locations, you can follow this guide here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Divining Scroll

Divining Scrolls can be farmed from Samachurls in Genshin Impact. You can visit your Monster Guide on the top-right and find Samachurls in the Monster List, then hit the “Navigate” button. The game will lead you to locations where you can find and fight Samachurls.