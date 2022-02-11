Where to farm Cecilia Flowers in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has plenty of different resources that players will need to collect as they play through the game. They can be found all over the map, but many of them only appear in specific places. Cecilia is one such resource and is a plant that only appears in certain parts of Mondstadt.

Cecilia is actually a local specialty in Mondstadt and is quite important as it is used by Albedo and Venti, as an ascension material.

Cecilia will only grow in one location, although it is plentiful there. Players can find Cecilia on the Starsnatch Cliff region of Mondstadt, on the eastern coast of the area. Cecilia is also used to create the Anemoculus Resonance Stone.

Players do not need to do any form of elemental reaction to pick the plant and can harvest it with any character. It is a good idea to just grab any plant you pass, as that way you will always have some in your inventory when you need them.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact Interactive Map

Cecilia Flowers in-game description

A beautiful flower with a name that suits its appearance. It only grows where harsh winds blow and is just as intangible as the true heart of an unbound soul.