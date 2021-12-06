The Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism will be your reward for completing many of the level 90 dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You’ll want to make sure your character has finished the Endwalker campaign with at least one Job, and the respective Job you use in these dungeons has at least an average item level 540 and is level 90. When you’ve earned enough, you’ll be able to turn it in for Moonward gear, but what’s the best way to farm them? This guide covers how to farm Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism in Final Fantasy XIV.

You want to make sure you reach level 90 to earn these. You’ll always be able to earn a large chunk at the start of every day through the daily Duty Roulette for any level 50, 60, 70, or 80 dungeons you have to do. The same goes for the elite version, but you have to unlock that by completing the level 90 dungeons.

When you reach level 90, you’ll want to unlock the two other level 90 dungeons that you can access after you’ve completed Endwalker. These dungeons are called Stigma Dreamscape and Smileton. You’ll be able to unlock them by speaking to two NPCs in Old Sharlayan, namely Jammingway (X:11.0, Y:13.7) and Panic-stricken Loporrit (X:11.7, Y11.4), who give you the quests called Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before and Cutting the Cheese, respectively. Upon completing these two quests, you unlock the level 90 dungeons, increasing your opportunities to earn Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism.

You’ll be able to repeat those two dungeons and The Dead Ends to earn Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism. Additionally, The Final Day trial awards you with them, but you’ll only receive 10, whereas the other three reward you with 80 following each completion. Finally, after finishing Smileton and The Stigma Dreamscape once, you’ll be able to access the Duty Roulette: Expert version, earning additional Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism.

Another method to earn more Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism is unlocking the High-end Duties for Zodiark and Hydaelyns. You’ll be able to do this by speaking to the Wandering Minstrel (X:12.7, Y:14.2) in Old Sharlayan. You’ll be able to tell them of your adventures against these two foes, and then these high-end duties will unlock. Your character will need to have an average item level of 560 before participating in these. While they only offer 15 Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism, there’s a chance to earn rare mounts for completing them.

By starting every by completing the two daily Duty Roulettes, you’ll earn the highest amount of Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism you can complete in one sitting. Then it’s rotating between the three dungeons. You can toss in the Zodiark and Hydaelyn to change things up or try to obtain the rare mounts, but the level 90 dungeons are your best method.