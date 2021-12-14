How to etg Finishing Touch in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Finishing Touch ingredient will be one you want to hunt down while working through The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2. It’s a particular time of year to share in the holiday cheer with all of the characters you’ve met and regularly encounter in the game. The Finishing Touch is a crucial ingredient for the Ascendant Oatmeal Raison Cookies that you give to Eris Morn. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Finishing Touch in Destiny 2 and the best way to farm it.

While looking for the Finishing Touch ingredient, you might have a little trouble with it because it only drops when you defeat an enemy using a Finisher. The Finisher is a specific move that you use when an enemy reaches a specific low health threshold; they have a distinctly golden aura around them. When you interact with them, your Guardian performs a finishing animation, immediately defeating them without other attacks. The problem with a Finisher is that other Guardians may defeat the foe before you can reach them, or you might have that happen yourself.

The best way to farm Finishing Touch without being interrupted is to participate in a Lost Sector. It gives you a private instance of the game to fight off many enemies. While these foes are in close quarters, you can still dictate the terms of an engagement and take them out at your leisure without worrying about other players taking an enemy from you with a stray attack. This type of thing might happen during a Public Event, for example.

After you have enough Finishing Touch in your inventory, return to your Holiday Oven to begin baking your Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. These are all of the ingredients you need to complete this recipe.

Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 Chitin Powder

1 Finishing Touch

15 Essence of Dawning

You’ll need to deliver these to Eris Morn. You can find her on the Moon by heading to the Sanctuary region.