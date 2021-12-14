How to etg Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

When you’re searching for ingredients during The Dawning holiday event in Destiny 2, you’ll need to participate in a variety of activities to earn them all. The Flash of Inspiration ingredient might be difficult for some players to locate and add to their inventory. But it’s a core ingredient in the Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to get Flash of Inspiration in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.

You can only acquire the Flash of Inspiration ingredient by generating Orbs of Power and eliminating enemies. The Orbs of Power are how you power up your Guardian’s Super ability during combat, the small, white orbs that drop from a foe after eliminating them. The Orbs of Power naturally drop from an enemy when you take them out using a Super ability or if you use a masterwork weapon and achieve a multikill.

You want to make sure you’re using a masterwork weapon if you’re looking for Flash of Inspiration or if you have your Super ability ready to use in combat. You can visit Public Events before they start to interact with the flag and charge your character’s Super, and then use it during the event.

When you have enough Flash of Inspiration, you’re ready to create the Traveler Donut Holes. These are the rest of the ingredients you need to craft this recipe.

Traveler Donut Holes

1 Cabal Oil

1 Flash of Inspiration

15 Essence of Dawning

You’ll then need to offer this over to Ikora. You can find her on the Tower at the location’s bazaar.