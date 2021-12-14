Where to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

If you’re in the holiday spirit, Destiny 2 has you covered with the return of The Dawning. In it, you’ll be able to participate in various holiday-themed quests where you’ll be scouring the game, searching for ingredients to create baked goodies for your favorite NPCs in the game. One of the ingredients you’ll need to find is Taken Butter, and you can only find it dropping from a particular enemy. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Taken Butter in Destiny 2.

Taken Butter only drops off of the Taken enemies. You can find them in particular locations in the game, namely in The Dreaming City. You can find them all over the planet, wreaking havoc, and eliminating them there shouldn’t be too tricky, especially if you head over to the Davilian Mists. Alternatively, you can also find them by participating in the Lake of Shadows strike. You’ll find plenty of Taken to defeat, offering you plenty of Taken Butter for your Dawning recipes.

While you’re taking out these foes, you’ll want to check out the other rarer materials you’re looking to acquire and see if you can grab those at the same time. You’ll want to see if you can gather up Impossible Heat, Electric Flavor, Null Taste, or any other complex ingredients you can find while battling the Taken. Make sure to have the specific weapon or ability equipped to earn them, and you can still acquire Taken Butter at the same time.

After you’ve farmed enough, return to your Holiday Oven and bake your completed goods to give out and receive your holiday reward.