How to get Impossible Heat in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2, which means going on the hunt for various ingredients if you want to complete several baked goodies recipes to receive holiday gifts. If you’re looking for Impossible Heat to complete Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra Venj or Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe, you want to make sure you know the best way to obtain this key ingredient. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Impossible Heat for Destiny 2 to complete these recipes.

You can only receive Impossible Heat if you eliminate an enemy using Solar damage. You can do this by equipping your Solar Subclass and using the abilities within your chosen tree or by equipping a weapon that deals Solar damage. Both of these methods are reliable ways to obtain Impossible Heat. When it comes down to it, the best way to farm Impossible Heat is by participating in any Public Events, finding Lost Sectors that you can efficiently complete by yourself and then reset, or by participating in Strikes. Of the three options, we recommend Public Events and Lost Sectors, primarily because it is effortless to reset a Lost Sector and fill it with spawns after finishing it.

When you have enough Impossible Heat ingredients, return to your Holiday Oven to complete the Ill-fortune Cookies and the Infinite Forest Cake. These are all of the ingredients you need to finish those recipes.

Ill-fortune Cookies

1 Dark Ether Cane

1 Impossible Heat

15 Essence of Dawning

You need to bring these to Petra Venj. You can find her in the Dreaming City, on the west side of Rheasilvia.

Infinite Forest Cake

1 Vex Milk

1 Impossible Heat

15 Essence of Dawning

You’ll need to bring this to Failsafe. You can find them in the Exodus Black on Nessus.