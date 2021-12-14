How to farm Perfect Taste in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

During the Dawning Holiday event in Destiny 2, you’ll be tasked with crafting various recipes for many NPCs throughout the game. When you want to make Gentleman’s Shortbread for Devrim Kay, a key ingredient to the recipe is Perfect Taste. You can only receive Perfect Taste by defeating foes with a Precision Damage, which means you need to have perfect aim for it to drop. Here’s what you need to know about how to best farm Perfect Taste in Destiny 2.

Lining up Precision damage against a foe is no easy task. Of the weapons available to you, we highly recommend using your preferred Sniper Rifle or Bow to have the best shot of taking out a foe in a single hit. Each foe in Destiny 2 has a different Precision Strike location, though, but you typically want to aim for the head and land a blow.

We recommend waiting for a public event to drop to have the best opportunity to land Precision damage against enemies. Alternatively, you can explore Lost Sectors on any planet to farm Perfect Taste. Still, because of these close-quarter locations, you may not land as many precision kills as you would in an open location, giving yourself plenty of room and distance to land the ideal strike.

The only recipe you need to worry about for Perfect Taste is the Gentleman’s Shortbread. These are all of the ingredients you need to finish it.

Gentleman’s Shortbread

1 Ether Cane

1 Perfect Taste

15 Essence of Dawning

When you’ve completed this recipe, bring it to Devrim Kay, who you can find in the Trostland in the EDZ.