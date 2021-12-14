Where to get Vex Milk in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2021

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2. With it, the difficult task of gathering up enough ingredients to create the various holiday recipes you need to make to provide to everyone in the Tower. You’ll need to scour the galaxy to find many of them, and those on the hunt for Vex Milk will have to hunt down the Vex they find throughout the galaxy. In this guide, we will share the best way to get Vex Milk in Destiny 2.

You can only obtain Vex Milk from defeating Vex you encounter in the game. You can typically find Vex specifically on Nessus. You can meet them throughout the several Lost Sectors scattered around the world, and several of them are typically on patrols throughout these sectors. Still, the Lost Sectors are a guaranteed location to find these enemies.

When you arrive on Nessus, all you have to do is begin fighting them and eliminate them using your best weapons. It should not matter what weapon or item you use to defeat them. However, suppose you’re looking for specific ingredients, such as Delicious Explosion, Perfect Taste, or Bullet Spray. In that case, you’ll want to make sure you use the correct weapon for the job to increase the chances of finding the ideal ingredients for every recipe.

Once you have enough, return to your Quest menu to interact with the Holiday Oven and bake your following recipe.