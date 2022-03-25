Fast traveling is a convenient way to explore the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands quickly. You won’t have to deal with the random encounters as much in the overworld, and you can get to your favorite weapon stores, available quests, and the town’s resources quickly. Here’s how to fast travel in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To begin the fast travel process, press the touchpad button on the PS5 (or the equivalent button on the Xbox, likely the View Button). Now, you’ll see a large map that you can refer to. On the left side is a selection of locations to fast travel to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re inside an area of the game, like Brighthoof, you’ll gain access to multiple significant spots on the map. This occurs when you find the fast travel machine in specific areas of the game. In an instant, you can select the location you want to head to with the D-Pad and hold the cross button (A on Xbox) to travel. Thanks to the power of the SSD on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, you’ll zip there in a matter of seconds.

You can also fast travel to different significant spots in the overworld as well when you progress through the story. Follow the same process as you were in the town. Head to the map, select your location and hold the cross button to get yourself there. It’s that easy.

You won’t be able to fast travel to any areas that are black rather than brown. You have not visited there before, so they are not available until you find a fast travel machine.

Now, you have this knowledge, explore the world, find the best loot, and pick up skeleton keys. We hope you have fun along the way.