How to feed dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo

While all humans have become spirits in Ghostwire: Tokyo, the dogs and cats are still around for you to find. You can approach both of them to give them a well-deserved scratch, but you’ll find plenty of dog food around that you can use to feed any of the dogs you find throughout Shibuya. Here’s how you feed dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You want to make sure that you have dog food in your inventory before you attempt to feed any of the animals. You can typically find these throughout any of the buildings you explore outside, or you can directly purchase them from any stores you visit in Shibuya using your Meika.

After you have the dog food, then you’ll need to make sure you’ve unlocked Spectral Vision. You’ll be able to use this after you progress through the story, complete KK’s hideout, and escape the building when it’s being blocked. Then, you can freely use Spectral Vision at any point during Ghostwire.

With those two things, all you have to do now is approach any dogs in the street and use your Spectral Vision on them. Now that you’ve done that hit the same button as Spectral Vision to interact with the dog and offer them food. You’ll be able to feed the dog, and they’ll express their thanks by showing you a nearby secret or providing you with Meika.