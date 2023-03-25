Chicken Eggs are one of the many resources you can find while playing the Resident Evil 4 remake. These are useful items that give you a small amount of health whenever you consume them, making them exceptionally helpful to keep you alive in combat, especially when you’re running low on herbs. There are three types of chicken eggs you can find in the game, and one of them is a Gold Chicken Egg, the rarest of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to find a Gold Chicken Egg in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to find a Gold Chicken egg in the Resident Evil 4 remake – Egg Hunt request

There’s a perfect opportunity to find a Gold Chicken Egg while exploring the lake area in Chapter 4. This will be shortly after you’ve defeated the Lake Monster and discovered the Mural Cave, where you can find the Church Key. You’ll receive a motor boat that you can use to zip across the lake, and there’s a distinct location that you need to visit to track down this Gold Chicken Egg. You can use the Red9’s location at the center of the lake as an excellent way to figure out how to find this area, between the Small Cave Shrine and the Boathouse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will be a small area on the side of a lake with a single treasure icon next to it. You should be able to reach this location with your boat, and we encourage you to do this before you complete the Mural Cave and begin making your way toward the Church.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this small area, multiple chickens are running around. You’ll find several white and brown eggs on the ground while exploring this location, but in the back, there will be a Gold Chicken Egg on the ground. Pick it up, and bring it to The Merchant, completing the Egg Hunt request. This little area is the quickest way to find a Gold Chicken Egg and complete this request.