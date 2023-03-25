All weapons in the Resident Evil 4 remake – Complete weapon list

As you progress through the Resident Evil 4 remake, the enemies will become tougher, and they’re going to come at you in more creative ways. You want to prepare to take them on at every turn and prepare for any upcoming encounter. The best way to do this is to have a wide variety of weapons; knowing what weapons you can find in the game is extremely helpful. This guide breakdown every weapon you can find in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Every weapon you can use in the Resident Evil 4 remake

There are 17 weapons for you to use throughout your Resident Evil 4 playthrough. Not every weapon will be the same, with some being better than others. For example, the Blacktail and Matilda are smaller, specialized handguns, but their overall stats are significantly lesser than the Punisher or the Red9. In addition to not being as possible, these weapons use the same ammunition, so you don’t want to run around with three handguns in your Cache. You typically only want to take one with you, leave the rest in your storage, or sell them to the Merchant.

Related: How to complete the Stone Pedestal in Resident Evil 4 remake – Hexagon Puzzle solution

The same goes for other Shotguns or Rifles you pick up along the way. You’ll want to think carefully about the options you have available to you, and what you think is worth your time.

These are all the weapons you can find in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Blacktail

Bolt Thrower

Broken Butterfly

CQBR Assault Rifle

Killer 7

LE5

Matilda

Punisher

Red9

Riot Gun

Rocket Launcher

SG-09R

SR M1903 Rifle

Stingray

Striker

TMP

W870 Shotgun

You do not have to find or purchase every weapon in Resident Evil 4 for a clean playthrough. You can prioritize specific weapons, making it more challenging after beating the game at least once.